Syrian Court Sentences Ousted Leader Bashar al-Assad to Death

A Syrian court has sentenced former leader, Bashar al-Assad, to death on Tuesday following a trial held in absentia. Assad was convicted of committing heinous crimes, including murder, torture, and arbitrary arrests, during Syria's protracted conflict.

This landmark ruling is the first of its kind against Assad, who was deposed in December 2024 by rebel forces, ending long-standing familial dominance over Syrian politics. Assad's ousting concluded a brutal war that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Currently residing in Moscow, Assad fled Damascus nearly two years ago as rebel forces approached. In the same trial, Atef Najib, a former security official, also received a death sentence. Assad has been a key figure since 2000, maintaining Syria's contentious geopolitical alliances and authoritarian legacy.