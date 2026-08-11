Syrian Court Sentences Ousted Leader Bashar al-Assad to Death

In an unprecedented decision, a Syrian court sentenced former leader Bashar al-Assad to death for crimes committed during the Syrian civil war. Tried in absentia, Assad was found guilty of murder, torture, and arbitrary arrest. His conviction marks a significant judicial development in Syria's post-regime era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 14:56 IST
Syrian Court Sentences Ousted Leader Bashar al-Assad to Death
Bashar al-Assad
  • Country:
  • Syria

A Syrian court has sentenced former leader, Bashar al-Assad, to death on Tuesday following a trial held in absentia. Assad was convicted of committing heinous crimes, including murder, torture, and arbitrary arrests, during Syria's protracted conflict.

This landmark ruling is the first of its kind against Assad, who was deposed in December 2024 by rebel forces, ending long-standing familial dominance over Syrian politics. Assad's ousting concluded a brutal war that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Currently residing in Moscow, Assad fled Damascus nearly two years ago as rebel forces approached. In the same trial, Atef Najib, a former security official, also received a death sentence. Assad has been a key figure since 2000, maintaining Syria's contentious geopolitical alliances and authoritarian legacy.

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Birthright: ACLU Challenges Trump's Executive Orders

Battle Over Birthright: ACLU Challenges Trump's Executive Orders

United States
2
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

United Kingdom
3
Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

United States
4
Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026