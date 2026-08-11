IAEA's Pivotal Visit to Syria Marks Key Progress
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is planning a significant visit to Syria to announce advancements in nuclear materials management. This follows reports that the IAEA will remove nuclear material from a clandestine site in Syria, facilitated by the U.S., Israel, and Syrian discussions.
- Country:
- Syria
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is slated for a visit to Syria, bringing news of what it terms 'significant progress' in the region's nuclear oversight.
An Axios report on Monday disclosed that nuclear materials are poised for removal from a covert site in Syria. This development comes as a result of negotiations between Syrian authorities, the United States, and Israel during the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
This movement, confirmed by officials from both Israel and the U.S., is a notable advancement in international cooperation aimed at enhancing nuclear security in Syria.
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