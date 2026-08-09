Syria and Russia Forge New Future for Key Mediterranean Bases

Syria and Russia have agreed on a memorandum of understanding regarding the future of Russian bases at Tartous and Hmeimim. Syrian authorities will gradually manage civilian facilities, while military sites will be used for joint training. The transition aims to preserve both countries' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:33 IST
Syria and Russia Forge New Future for Key Mediterranean Bases
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Syria and Russia have agreed on a memorandum of understanding concerning the future of Russian military bases at Tartous and Hmeimim, following 18 months of negotiations, the Syrian foreign ministry announced, as reported by the state news agency on Sunday.

The Syrian state will assume control over civilian facilities, including the Hmeimim airport and the commercial berth at Tartous port, with plans to integrate them fully into the civilian administration. Military facilities will be reoriented as joint training centers, preserving mutual interests, with the transition slated for completion within three months.

These bases have been critical military footholds for Moscow in the Mediterranean and Middle East. Negotiations have been ongoing with Syria's leadership since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Separately, Syria will manage commercial sites at Tartous port previously run by Russia, as they transform Pier No. 4 into a logistical hub under Syrian oversight.

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