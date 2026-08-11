Strait of Hormuz Talks Edge Closer to Resolution Amid Stock Market Fluctuations

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures saw a modest rise following signs of advancing negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, exerting downward pressure on oil prices despite persistent inflation worries.

Oman and Iran have made progress in their dialogue regarding the crucial waterway, according to Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson. This development came after a prior exchange of demands between the U.S. and Iran, which had earlier complicated the reopening of the strait. The changing dynamics resulted in Brent crude futures turning negative, retreating from a 2% gain.

Investor attention is now shifting towards crucial inflation data expected this week, which could shape the future policy stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The central bank remains focused on its inflation mandate, with market participants divided over potential interest rate hikes in September. Despite recent Wall Street fluctuations, strong earnings and significant AI-related investments have buoyed stocks to new heights.