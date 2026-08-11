Echoes of Conflict: North Korean Missiles in Russia's Ukraine Offensive

In a recent attack on Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces, reportedly using North Korean ballistic missiles, killed six people. Tensions rise as Moscow and Pyongyang deepen military ties. Meanwhile, Kyiv is actively striking Russian targets, counterattacking amid ongoing bombings and heavy civilian casualties in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 17:51 IST
Echoes of Conflict: North Korean Missiles in Russia's Ukraine Offensive
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  • Ukraine

Russian forces targeted the southeast Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early Tuesday, killing six as they reportedly used North Korean ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated. Concurrently, six more people died in regions including Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk, while an attack on Kyiv ignited fires, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, shared photos of burning buildings and vehicles in Zaporizhzhia. The onslaught involved North Korean ballistic missiles, anti-ship missiles, and precision-guided aerial bombs. Russia did not confirm the use of North Korean missiles, nor did Pyongyang comment. The Russian Defence Ministry asserted that its forces struck facilities linked to dual-use goods and military resources.

The conflict, persisting four years since Russia's full-scale invasion, has seen Ukraine increasingly targeting Russian sites as the brutality of the war escalates. Ukraine also claims Moscow's collaboration with Pyongyang includes the deployment of thousands of North Korean soldiers and military supplies, marking an expansion of their strategic partnership.

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