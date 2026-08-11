Breakthrough in U.S.-Iran Talks: Peace Arrangement on the Horizon

The United States and Iran are nearing an agreement, Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif revealed in a Bloomberg News interview. Asif noted that recent developments indicate a promising shift towards peace, suggesting that both nations are on the brink of reaching a deal or arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 17:51 IST
Breakthrough in U.S.-Iran Talks: Peace Arrangement on the Horizon
  • Country:
  • United States

The potential for a new peace arrangement between the United States and Iran is becoming increasingly likely, according to remarks by Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's defence minister. In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Asif commented on the promising signals emerging from diplomatic channels.

"Things are shaping up again in favour of a peace arrangement or a deal," Asif stated, pointing to recent developments over the past few days. His comments suggest a newfound optimism surrounding diplomatic relations between the long-standing geopolitical rivals.

The minister refrained from delving into specifics but emphasized the significance of the ongoing negotiations. The international community watches closely as discussions progress, hopeful for a breakthrough that may stabilize tensions in the region.

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