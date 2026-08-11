Meta and TikTok Unite to Fact-Check Border Crossing Info

In a significant move to combat misinformation, social media giants Meta and TikTok have agreed to implement fact-checking measures on content related to border crossings into Spain. This decision follows a surge in attempts to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco.

European Union tech chief, Henna Virkkunen, announced that the initiative aims to deter criminal networks that spread misleading information enticing migrants to undertake perilous crossings, often with tragic outcomes.

The agreement was disclosed in a post on X late Monday, detailing the companies' commitment to curb the spread of false information contributing to migrant fatalities.