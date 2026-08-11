Monsoon Woes: India Braces for Below-Average Rainfall Impact on Crops

India is facing a monsoon with below-average rainfall, affecting crucial cash crops like cotton and soybeans. This weather event threatens agricultural output in regions lacking irrigation, with rainfall 12% below average so far. A strengthening El Nino may exacerbate the situation, impacting nearly half the population's livelihood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 17:45 IST
Monsoon Woes: India Braces for Below-Average Rainfall Impact on Crops
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  • India

India is on edge as the monsoon season threatens to deliver below-average rainfall to its western, central, and southern regions, jeopardizing the growth of newly planted crops such as cotton, soybean, corn, and pulses. This concerning forecast comes from senior officials at the India Meteorological Department, who note the potential for significant climate impacts on agricultural productivity.

The monsoon, contributing approximately 70% to India's annual rain tally, is a lifeline for the nearly $4 trillion economy, especially since about half of its farmland remains unirrigated. With crucial water sources dependent on these rains, a deficit has severe implications. This year, India has witnessed a 12% shortfall since the monsoon season commenced on June 1, with some regions like southern Andhra Pradesh experiencing as much as a 34% shortage.

Weather experts warn that the deficit could expand as the month progresses, with El Nino conditions posing additional risks. Rising temperatures compound the challenge, threatening the survival of summer-planted crops which remain vulnerable due to immature root systems. Despite proactive sowing efforts on 96.8 million hectares by August 7, this is still nearly 2% lower than last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

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