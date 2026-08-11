Lula's Lead Narrows in Race Against Flavio Bolsonaro

A recent poll by CNT/MDA shows that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has reduced as Brazil approaches the October general election. Lula's potential runoff support dipped from 49.3% in June to 48.0%, while Flavio Bolsonaro's rose from 36.8% to 39.1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:52 IST
Lula's Lead Narrows in Race Against Flavio Bolsonaro
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

A CNT/MDA poll reveals a tightening race in Brazil's upcoming general election, showing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's shrinking lead over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

The latest figures indicate Lula's support in a potential runoff stands at 48.0%, a decrease from 49.3% in June.

Meanwhile, Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has seen his numbers increase from 36.8% to 39.1%, signaling a closer contest.

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