Global News Highlights: From Eclipses to International Tensions

In world news, Zambia's general election is anticipated to secure President Hakainde Hichilema a second term. His presidency since 2021 has seen the African nation through economic challenges, but rising living costs could affect his support.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's visa bond program sparks alarm in the United States travel sector. Concerns grow as the potential expansion of this program may have adverse effects on the travel industry and the economy.

In Spain, a total solar eclipse left spectators awestruck, while authorities ensured safety measures. Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions rise as Russia threatens to seize European vessels amid expanding sanctions against its fleet.