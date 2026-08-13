Global News Highlights: From Eclipses to International Tensions

The latest global news highlights include Zambia's election favoring President Hichilema, US travel industry's visa bond concerns, and Spain's solar eclipse spectacle. Other updates cover US-Russia sanctions, European vessel threats, and humanitarian impacts of natural disasters and conflicts in France, Colombia, and Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 05:22 IST
Global News Highlights: From Eclipses to International Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Zambia

In world news, Zambia's general election is anticipated to secure President Hakainde Hichilema a second term. His presidency since 2021 has seen the African nation through economic challenges, but rising living costs could affect his support.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration's visa bond program sparks alarm in the United States travel sector. Concerns grow as the potential expansion of this program may have adverse effects on the travel industry and the economy.

In Spain, a total solar eclipse left spectators awestruck, while authorities ensured safety measures. Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions rise as Russia threatens to seize European vessels amid expanding sanctions against its fleet.

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