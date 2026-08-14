North Korea Condemns Intensified U.S.-South Korea Military Drills
North Korea has criticized the recent military exercises conducted by the U.S. and South Korea, labeling them as more provocative than those of the previous year. It accused the U.S.-Japan-South Korea collaboration of evolving into a nuclear alliance, pledging an upgraded response to the heightened threat.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea vehemently criticized the latest military exercises by the United States and South Korea, describing them as exceedingly provocative compared to last year's drills, according to state media reports.
The North Korean regime alleged that the cooperation among the U.S., Japan, and South Korea is evolving into a nuclear alliance, which it views as a severe threat.
In response, North Korea vowed to bolster its deterrent capabilities at a level that matches the perceived escalation in threat, as reported by the state media outlet KCNA, citing a spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry.