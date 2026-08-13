Diplomatic Waves: Putin's Visit to Contested Kuril Island Spurs Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iturup, part of the disputed Kuril Islands near Japan, has sparked diplomatic tensions. This visit follows naval drills and North Korean missile tests, highlighting ongoing territorial disputes from WWII. Japan protested, reinforcing its claim over the Northern Territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 10:00 IST
Diplomatic Waves: Putin's Visit to Contested Kuril Island Spurs Tensions
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently made a significant visit to Iturup, a contested island in the Kuril chain, a region claimed by Japan. This move has stirred diplomatic tensions, coming right after joint military exercises involving North Korea.

The visit, as reported by Russian media, is Putin's first in-person trip to the island chain, highlighting the ongoing World War II legacy and the unresolved peace treaty with Tokyo. During his stay, Putin toured the Yasny fish-processing plant, providing a notable backdrop against which these international tensions play out.

Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, vehemently protested Putin's presence, reasserting Japan's historical claim to the Northern Territories. This follows North Korea's ballistic missile launch towards the Korean peninsula, intensifying regional unease amid forthcoming military drills by Seoul and Washington.

TRENDING

1
Debate Over ATP Masters Tournament Duration Intensifies

Debate Over ATP Masters Tournament Duration Intensifies

Canada
2
Global Markets Steady Amid Diverging Inflation Signals

Global Markets Steady Amid Diverging Inflation Signals

Japan
3
Diplomatic Waves: Putin's Visit to Contested Kuril Island Spurs Tensions

Diplomatic Waves: Putin's Visit to Contested Kuril Island Spurs Tensions

Russia
4
China Stocks Climb on AI Optimism

China Stocks Climb on AI Optimism

China

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026