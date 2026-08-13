Diplomatic Waves: Putin's Visit to Contested Kuril Island Spurs Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently made a significant visit to Iturup, a contested island in the Kuril chain, a region claimed by Japan. This move has stirred diplomatic tensions, coming right after joint military exercises involving North Korea.

The visit, as reported by Russian media, is Putin's first in-person trip to the island chain, highlighting the ongoing World War II legacy and the unresolved peace treaty with Tokyo. During his stay, Putin toured the Yasny fish-processing plant, providing a notable backdrop against which these international tensions play out.

Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, vehemently protested Putin's presence, reasserting Japan's historical claim to the Northern Territories. This follows North Korea's ballistic missile launch towards the Korean peninsula, intensifying regional unease amid forthcoming military drills by Seoul and Washington.