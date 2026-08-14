Kushner Heads to Israel for Key Gaza Talks
Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is set to visit Israel for discussions on the ongoing situation in Gaza. Scheduled for next week, his visit aims to engage in critical talks amidst regional tensions, according to multiple sources knowledgeable about the plan.
- Country:
- United States
Jared Kushner, the influential son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, plans to travel to Israel next week, reportedly for discussions on the volatile situation in Gaza.
Citing five sources familiar with the agenda, Axios revealed the details of Kushner's upcoming diplomatic mission.
The talks come amid ongoing tensions in the region, highlighting the U.S.'s diplomatic focus on the Middle East.