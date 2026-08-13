Nigerian Faith Leaders Unite for Peace: Historic Interfaith Accord Signed

In Abuja, over 50 Muslim and Christian leaders signed an interfaith peace accord to promote religious harmony in Nigeria. This effort follows tensions exacerbated by past violent insurgencies and is aimed at reducing divisive rhetoric. The agreement is a major step ahead of the 2027 elections where religion remains a key issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:44 IST
Nigerian Faith Leaders Unite for Peace: Historic Interfaith Accord Signed
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a landmark event in Abuja, more than 50 Muslim and Christian leaders signed an interfaith peace accord, striving to foster religious harmony across Nigeria.

This initiative follows heightened religious tensions, partly sparked by past comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump and ongoing insurgent violence in the nation.

Leaders express hope that this accord, launched by the Muslim World League, will address divisive rhetoric and unite the country ahead of the 2027 elections, where religion will again be a significant political factor.

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