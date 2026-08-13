Nigerian Faith Leaders Unite for Peace: Historic Interfaith Accord Signed

In a landmark event in Abuja, more than 50 Muslim and Christian leaders signed an interfaith peace accord, striving to foster religious harmony across Nigeria.

This initiative follows heightened religious tensions, partly sparked by past comments from former U.S. President Donald Trump and ongoing insurgent violence in the nation.

Leaders express hope that this accord, launched by the Muslim World League, will address divisive rhetoric and unite the country ahead of the 2027 elections, where religion will again be a significant political factor.