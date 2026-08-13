In a bold stand against escalating political suppression, the leader of Russia's only registered anti-war party, Yabloko, announced his commitment to staying in the country and advocating for change. The Supreme Court recently barred Yabloko from the upcoming parliamentary elections, reflecting governmental concerns about its anti-war message.

Yabloko occupies a minimal number of regional seats and lacks representation in the State Duma. With United Russia's dominance, the chances of Yabloko breaking through seem slim, yet leader Nikolai Rybakov expressed confidence in their appeal if permitted to contest the elections.

Amid allegations of undeclared campaign support from Western sources, which Yabloko denies, the party is appealing the Supreme Court's decision. Rybakov remains unwavering in his mission for peace, standing firm in Russia despite laws that have forced many opposition figures to flee. Public opposition to the war is reportedly growing, emphasizing a significant part of society's desire for peace.