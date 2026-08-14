Philippines Assert Stance in South China Sea with China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed on Friday that the country's agreements with China over the South China Sea have not compromised Manila's strategic stance.

In a keynote address to foreign journalists, Marcos emphasized there is no special arrangement that would require the Philippines to seek China's permission for conducting resupply missions in the disputed waters.

He made it clear that the Philippines will not relinquish its rightful claims, maintaining its sovereignty over South China Sea operations.