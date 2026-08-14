Philippines Assert Stance in South China Sea with China
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. asserted that agreements with China regarding the South China Sea have not compromised Manila's position. He clarified that no special permissions from China are needed for resupply missions, emphasizing the Philippines' rights in the region during a speech to foreign journalists.
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed on Friday that the country's agreements with China over the South China Sea have not compromised Manila's strategic stance.
In a keynote address to foreign journalists, Marcos emphasized there is no special arrangement that would require the Philippines to seek China's permission for conducting resupply missions in the disputed waters.
He made it clear that the Philippines will not relinquish its rightful claims, maintaining its sovereignty over South China Sea operations.