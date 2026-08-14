Germany Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations Near Belgian Border

In the early hours of Friday, authorities in Germany ordered the evacuation of approximately 1,800 people after a rapidly spreading wildfire approached a village near the Belgian border. Residents of Gey were instructed to move to an aid center at a school in Strass.

Individuals were advised to take only essential belongings, identification, and medications as they left. The fire had already engulfed 25 hectares of nearby forest, prompting a significant emergency response from local firefighters and services.

Germany, alongside much of Europe, faces increasing wildfire threats due to dry conditions and extreme heat, exacerbated by a winter that encouraged vegetation growth now dried out by recent heatwaves.