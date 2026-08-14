Navigating Tensions: Energy Cooperation Between the Philippines and China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed optimism about economic cooperation with China, despite maritime disputes. He highlighted ongoing collaboration, particularly in energy exploration. While tensions exist in the South China Sea, notably involving the Reed Bank and Second Thomas Shoal, efforts to mutually benefit from energy resources persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 10:52 IST
Navigating Tensions: Energy Cooperation Between the Philippines and China
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr voiced optimism on Friday regarding economic cooperation with China, despite heightened tensions in the South China Sea. Speaking to foreign journalists in Manila, he noted cooperation opportunities in joint energy exploration, notwithstanding their lengthy maritime disputes.

Marcos emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the two nations, notably in energy development, even as recent confrontations at the Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal highlight continuing tensions. He affirmed China remains a significant investor in the Philippines.

The Philippines seeks to secure energy supplies from offshore gas deposits within its exclusive economic zone, while maintaining its stance against China's sweeping sovereignty claims in the South China Sea. Both nations aim to revive discussions on joint exploration, a prospect hindered by past disagreements on sovereign rights.

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