Navigating Tensions: Energy Cooperation Between the Philippines and China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr voiced optimism on Friday regarding economic cooperation with China, despite heightened tensions in the South China Sea. Speaking to foreign journalists in Manila, he noted cooperation opportunities in joint energy exploration, notwithstanding their lengthy maritime disputes.

Marcos emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the two nations, notably in energy development, even as recent confrontations at the Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal highlight continuing tensions. He affirmed China remains a significant investor in the Philippines.

The Philippines seeks to secure energy supplies from offshore gas deposits within its exclusive economic zone, while maintaining its stance against China's sweeping sovereignty claims in the South China Sea. Both nations aim to revive discussions on joint exploration, a prospect hindered by past disagreements on sovereign rights.