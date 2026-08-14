Century Milestone: Tanzid Hasan's Remarkable Innings

In an impressive display of cricket, Tanzid Hasan reached his maiden century during his second test match as Bangladesh asserted dominance over Australia in Darwin. Hasan's performance was pivotal, allowing Bangladesh to end day two's first session at 286 for three.

This innings not only highlights Hasan's talent but also provides Bangladesh with a firm lead in the first-innings, outscoring Australia by 88 runs by tea on the second day of the test series.

The young batsman's achievement sets a promising tone for Bangladesh's campaign against the seasoned Australian team, drawing attention to Hasan's potential future contributions to international cricket.