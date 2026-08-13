Human Rights Watch Urges Release of Detained UN and NGO Workers in Afghanistan

Human Rights Watch has issued an urgent call for the release of two United Nations staff members and six NGO workers detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The detentions occurred amid recent increases in Taliban enforcement, including the case of six employees from the Women and Children Legal Research Foundation in Kabul.

Compounding the situation is the detention of two UNAMA staff in Herat, threatening the UN's ability to aid Afghanistan, as the country commemorates five years since the Taliban's return to power.