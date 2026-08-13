Human Rights Watch Urges Release of Detained UN and NGO Workers in Afghanistan

Human Rights Watch demands the release of two UN staffers and six NGO workers following recent Taliban detentions in Afghanistan. The disappearances involve staff from the Women and Children Legal Research Foundation and UNAMA, raising concerns over the impact on aid distribution and human rights monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:57 IST
Human Rights Watch Urges Release of Detained UN and NGO Workers in Afghanistan
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  • Afghanistan

Human Rights Watch has issued an urgent call for the release of two United Nations staff members and six NGO workers detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The detentions occurred amid recent increases in Taliban enforcement, including the case of six employees from the Women and Children Legal Research Foundation in Kabul.

Compounding the situation is the detention of two UNAMA staff in Herat, threatening the UN's ability to aid Afghanistan, as the country commemorates five years since the Taliban's return to power.

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