Political Intrigue: US Visa Revocation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

In a dramatic revelation, Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, son of Mexico's former president, accused the United States of politically motivated actions after his visa was revoked. Beltran, known to many as 'Andy', made this claim in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The letter condemns the actions of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau, alleging an unwarranted political crackdown. The revocation follows a broader U.S. initiative targeting Mexican officials alleged to have ties to organized crime, with over 50 visas reportedly canceled.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the U.S. move as an infringement on national sovereignty, suggesting it constitutes interference in Mexican politics. The U.S. embassy and State Department have yet to comment. Beltran, positioning for a congressional run, described the revocation as a crude political maneuver.