Rugby Season Delayed Due to Drought: Safety First!

The Rugby Football Union has postponed the start of the community season across England to September 21 due to player safety concerns and harsh pitch conditions caused by dry weather. Competitive matches in men's and women's leagues below top levels are impacted, but training can continue with safety checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 23:05 IST
Rugby Season Delayed Due to Drought: Safety First!
  • Country:
  • England

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has announced a postponement of the community season start across England, pushing it to September 21. The decision stems from concerns over player safety and unsuitable pitch conditions caused by prolonged dry weather.

After consulting with representatives nationwide, the RFU concluded that the hard ground conditions posed a higher risk of injuries. Consequently, no competitive matches in men's leagues from Regional 1 and below, or women's leagues below the Premiership Women's Rugby level, will be played before the new date.

RFU president Bill Beaumont acknowledged the disappointment this decision might bring to clubs, schools, colleges, players, volunteers, and supporters eagerly awaiting the season. However, he emphasized the importance of safety. Training sessions may proceed, contingent upon clubs conducting pitch safety assessments before each session.

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