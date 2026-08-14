Shraddha Kapoor Honors Sridevi with Heartfelt Tribute

Shraddha Kapoor paid homage to the legendary actress Sridevi by sharing the cover of 'Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi'. This gesture highlighted Sridevi's remarkable career and her pan-India stardom. Priyanka Chopra also unveiled the cover, expressing the late actor's unmatched talent as penned by Dhiraj U Kumarr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:59 IST
Shraddha Kapoor Honors Sridevi with Heartfelt Tribute
Shraddha Kapoor (Photo/ANI) and Sridevi (Photo/Instagram@sridevi.kapoor). Image Credit: ANI

Shraddha Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actress Sridevi by sharing the cover of the upcoming book 'Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi'. Kapoor highlighted Sridevi's exceptional career and pan-India stardom, achievements made long before the term became widely used.

The 'Ek Villain' actress shared the post on social media, tagging Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, emphasizing Sridevi's reign across Indian cinema with the message, 'Before it became a buzzword, The Empress actually ruled PAN-INDIA'.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had revealed the first look of the cover on her Instagram Stories. The biography, authored by Dhiraj U Kumarr and published by Westland Books, features an endorsement from Amitabh Bachchan, calling Sridevi 'The epitome of unmitigated talent'. The book promises a comprehensive account of Sridevi's life, career, and legacy.

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