Tensions Rise: Houthis Target Aramco Facility in Najran with Drone Strike
Yemen's Houthis have targeted an Aramco facility in Najran, Saudi Arabia, using a drone, according to a report by the group-run SABA news agency. The attack is claimed to be retaliation against Saudi military aircraft violating Yemen's sovereignty. Saudi authorities have not confirmed the incident.
- Country:
- Yemen
A Houthi drone strike on an Aramco facility in Najran has escalated tensions in the region, according to the SABA news agency.
The attack is reportedly in retaliation for what the Houthis describe as Saudi military aircraft invading Yemen's airspace over Saada governorate.
Neither Saudi authorities nor Aramco have released statements confirming any damage to the facility.