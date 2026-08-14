Mount Etna's Fury: Catania Airport Faces Historic Disruption

Flights at Catania airport in Sicily are suspended until Saturday due to Mount Etna's volcanic ash. The disruption, the worst in two decades, has cancelled or rerouted hundreds of flights, affecting thousands of passengers. This incident raises concerns about the airport's vulnerability to the volcano.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:56 IST
Mount Etna's Fury: Catania Airport Faces Historic Disruption
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  • Italy

Flights at Catania airport in Sicily have been suspended until Saturday afternoon as volcanic ash from Mount Etna continues to cause havoc. This ongoing activity has forced the cancellation or rerouting of hundreds of flights over the past week.

Italy's fifth-busiest airport, a critical hub during the summer holiday season, is facing significant pressure. Due to the suspension of all arrivals and departures until 2 p.m. on August 15, passengers should confirm their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport.

The disruption is reportedly the most severe in two decades, with over a third of August 6-12 flights cancelled and thousands stranded. This has renewed the debate on the airport's vulnerability to Mount Etna, with calls for a strategic review of regional infrastructure.

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