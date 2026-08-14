Strengthening Ties: India and Afghanistan's Diplomatic Journey
India is intensifying its diplomatic relations with Afghanistan as Kabul marks five years under Taliban control. The Ministry of External Affairs showcases its commitment through high-level visits and partnership expansion across various sectors, reinforcing historical ties and affirming an elevated diplomatic presence in Afghanistan.
As Afghanistan marks five years of Taliban governance since August 2021, India is actively reinforcing its bilateral ties with Kabul. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized New Delhi's ongoing efforts to strengthen these relations, focusing on cooperation across multiple domains.
Over the past year, high-level diplomatic exchanges have propelled India's relationship with Afghanistan further. The Afghan embassy in New Delhi is set to commemorate this five-year transition with an event next week, underscoring the diplomatic strides made thus far.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the bolstering of partnerships in development, trade, and connectivity, reiterating India's dedication to a robust relationship with Afghanistan. India's recent enhancement of its technical mission to full embassy status in Kabul underscores this commitment.
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