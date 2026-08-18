Gaza Zoo: A Resilient Sanctuary Amidst Conflict

In the heart of Gaza's refugee camp, a zoo stands as a testament to resilience amidst chaos. Run by Mahmoud Gomaa, the establishment is a haven for children seeking solace amidst conflict.

Animals at the zoo suffer from malnutrition due to severe food shortages. Despite these challenges, Gomaa persists, having relocated the zoo from Rafah to Nuseirat after fleeing Israeli military actions in 2024.

Gomaa's dedication has given traumatized youngsters a rare opportunity to enjoy moments of normalcy, even as they navigate the harsh realities of life in a conflict zone.