Gaza Zoo: A Resilient Sanctuary Amidst Conflict

In Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, a zoo run by Mahmoud Gomaa persists amidst adversity. Despite malnutrition and logistical challenges due to ongoing conflict, the zoo provides solace for traumatized children. Since relocating from Rafah after Israeli military actions, Gomaa has struggled to sustain the animals, witnessing significant losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:30 IST
Gaza Zoo: A Resilient Sanctuary Amidst Conflict
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In the heart of Gaza's refugee camp, a zoo stands as a testament to resilience amidst chaos. Run by Mahmoud Gomaa, the establishment is a haven for children seeking solace amidst conflict.

Animals at the zoo suffer from malnutrition due to severe food shortages. Despite these challenges, Gomaa persists, having relocated the zoo from Rafah to Nuseirat after fleeing Israeli military actions in 2024.

Gomaa's dedication has given traumatized youngsters a rare opportunity to enjoy moments of normalcy, even as they navigate the harsh realities of life in a conflict zone.

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