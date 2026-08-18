Decades-High Bond Yields Stir Economic Unrest Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Bond yields escalated on Tuesday, reaching heights not seen in decades, alongside climbing oil prices in Asian markets. This financial pressure corresponds with the expiration of a U.S.-Iran truce, as Tehran threatens increased military aggression.

The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yield climbed 1.6 basis points, achieving an intraday high of 5.326%, its highest in nearly 20 years, while the 10-year yield increased by 1.8 basis points to 4.7399%. These developments tighten financial conditions, adding strain on leveraged corporations and governments.

Asian markets reeled under the pressure, with S&P 500 e-mini futures falling 0.4% and leading Asian indices reversing gains. Analysts noted that the situation feels more like a buyers' strike rather than a sellers' panic as global markets adjust to shifting capital demands.