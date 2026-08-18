Decades-High Bond Yields Stir Economic Unrest Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Bond yields have surged to their highest levels in decades amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, causing strain in global financial markets. The rising yields are affecting stock markets, oil prices, and Asian trade, indicating widespread financial pressure and uncertainty in the international economic landscape.
Bond yields escalated on Tuesday, reaching heights not seen in decades, alongside climbing oil prices in Asian markets. This financial pressure corresponds with the expiration of a U.S.-Iran truce, as Tehran threatens increased military aggression.
The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yield climbed 1.6 basis points, achieving an intraday high of 5.326%, its highest in nearly 20 years, while the 10-year yield increased by 1.8 basis points to 4.7399%. These developments tighten financial conditions, adding strain on leveraged corporations and governments.
Asian markets reeled under the pressure, with S&P 500 e-mini futures falling 0.4% and leading Asian indices reversing gains. Analysts noted that the situation feels more like a buyers' strike rather than a sellers' panic as global markets adjust to shifting capital demands.