Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

In response to heightened conflicts in the Middle East, oil prices rose for the third consecutive session. The situation escalated as Iran announced a more aggressive military strategy, adding to supply chain worries.

Iran’s decision comes amid stalled efforts for a permanent war solution and the U.S.’s refusal to extend a temporary ceasefire. Brent crude reached $91.76 a barrel, the highest since late July, reflecting increased tensions.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also gained, reaching $85.55, its highest since the end of July. The unresolved situation at the Strait of Hormuz and missile attacks further threaten oil supply stability.