Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike

Oil prices climbed for a third straight session, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Iran’s offensive posture and U.S. refusal to extend a ceasefire heightened supply concerns. Brent crude reached $91.76 a barrel, the highest since July, while the strategic Strait of Hormuz remained disrupted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:16 IST
Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike
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In response to heightened conflicts in the Middle East, oil prices rose for the third consecutive session. The situation escalated as Iran announced a more aggressive military strategy, adding to supply chain worries.

Iran’s decision comes amid stalled efforts for a permanent war solution and the U.S.’s refusal to extend a temporary ceasefire. Brent crude reached $91.76 a barrel, the highest since late July, reflecting increased tensions.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also gained, reaching $85.55, its highest since the end of July. The unresolved situation at the Strait of Hormuz and missile attacks further threaten oil supply stability.

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