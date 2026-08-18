Oil Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflict Fuels Price Hike
Oil prices climbed for a third straight session, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Iran’s offensive posture and U.S. refusal to extend a ceasefire heightened supply concerns. Brent crude reached $91.76 a barrel, the highest since July, while the strategic Strait of Hormuz remained disrupted.
In response to heightened conflicts in the Middle East, oil prices rose for the third consecutive session. The situation escalated as Iran announced a more aggressive military strategy, adding to supply chain worries.
Iran’s decision comes amid stalled efforts for a permanent war solution and the U.S.’s refusal to extend a temporary ceasefire. Brent crude reached $91.76 a barrel, the highest since late July, reflecting increased tensions.
The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also gained, reaching $85.55, its highest since the end of July. The unresolved situation at the Strait of Hormuz and missile attacks further threaten oil supply stability.
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