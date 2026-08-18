India Tightens Stance on CSAM Violations, Directive to Meta

In a recent move, the Indian government has notified Meta that individuals linked to violations involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM) will no longer be shielded by safe harbour protections. This communication emphasizes the need for Meta's content moderation to be more attuned to India's unique linguistic and cultural landscape, rather than depending solely on international standards, according to government sources speaking to ANI.

Conversations between Indian authorities and Meta suggest a heightened awareness within the platform regarding CSAM, with Meta adopting measures to root out illegal content. The government's objective is not to impose censorship, but to prevent social media from fostering environments that may harm India's societal framework, sources have stated.

The Centre's directive makes a clear legal stand that, despite maintaining efforts within India’s existing legal framework, the global challenge of digital platform accountability requires attention. The government reiterated the need to respect local cultural variations and the necessity of reasonable free speech restrictions in the interest of national security and social cohesion.