In a resolute stance against Russian aggression, the United Kingdom has pledged unwavering support for Ukraine, as Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed on Tuesday amid mounting tensions. Moscow has issued warnings to London following claims that British-made drones were used in strikes against Russian targets for the first time.

Responding to these allegations, Burnham stressed that the UK is fulfilling its longstanding promise to back Ukraine amidst an illegal war led by Vladimir Putin. The UK's Ministry of Defence backed this sentiment, insisting that the UK would provide necessary equipment to Ukraine.

Despite the Russian embassy's threats of potential repercussions, the UK is determined to stand by Kyiv. Britain has committed to supplying Ukraine with 150,000 drones as part of a substantial financial aid package, continuing its support unabated.