Shock Victory: Angie Nixon Stuns in Florida's Democratic Senate Primary

Democratic socialist Angie Nixon unexpectedly triumphed in Florida’s Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, defeating ex-national security official Alex Vindman. Nixon has been active in Florida’s labor movement and will now face Republican Senator Ashley Moody in the November general election. Her campaign, aiming to invigorate voter enthusiasm, urged supporters to 'wear pink to the polls.'

Prominent progressives such as Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar backed Nixon, who has served in the Florida state legislature since 2020. Nonpartisan analysts predict that Moody is favored to win and complete the remaining term of former Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Additionally, Republicans are favored in Florida’s governor race, with Byron Donalds facing Democrat David Jolly.

Elsewhere in Florida, several high-profile races unfolded, including Representative Jared Moskowitz's projected win in Florida's 25th congressional district. Meanwhile, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz retained her nomination in a newly redrawn Black-majority district. Florida’s new political map, engineered by a Republican-controlled legislature, aims to bolster GOP representation in Congress.