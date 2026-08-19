Trump Agrees on Tariff Pause with Canada

President Donald Trump announced a temporary cessation of 50% tariffs on Canadian goods scheduled to commence on Wednesday. The three-day pause comes after a deal was reached between the United States and Canada, showcasing a diplomatic resolution and averting potential trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 07:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 07:55 IST
Trump Agrees on Tariff Pause with Canada
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has temporarily halted the imposition of 50% tariffs on Canadian goods. This measure, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, has been paused for a three-day period.

The decision to halt the tariffs comes after a deal was reached between the United States and Canada. The diplomatic resolution reflects efforts to ease trade tensions between the two countries, which share extensive economic ties.

The pause in tariffs is expected to allow for further negotiations and leverage diplomatic dialogue to potentially avert future economic disruptions.

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