Trump Agrees on Tariff Pause with Canada

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has temporarily halted the imposition of 50% tariffs on Canadian goods. This measure, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, has been paused for a three-day period.

The decision to halt the tariffs comes after a deal was reached between the United States and Canada. The diplomatic resolution reflects efforts to ease trade tensions between the two countries, which share extensive economic ties.

The pause in tariffs is expected to allow for further negotiations and leverage diplomatic dialogue to potentially avert future economic disruptions.