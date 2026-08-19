Global Bond Yields Surge as Debt Fears Rattle Markets

Global bond yields reached near-record highs, raising borrowing costs and shaking global stock markets. Fears over rising sovereign debt and inflation are central factors, with significant market reactions, including in Asia and Europe. Investors remain wary of government spending and central banks' response to inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 08:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 08:18 IST
Global Bond Yields Surge as Debt Fears Rattle Markets
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Global bond yields surged to near-record highs on Wednesday, driven by escalating concerns about sovereign debt levels. These rising borrowing costs have unsettled stock markets globally.

The U.S. long bond yield soared to its highest level in nearly two decades, peaking at 5.3371% on Tuesday before stabilizing around 5.28% in Asian markets. In Europe, both the 10-year and 30-year bund yields marked their highest since 2011, with French and Japanese yields also climbing.

The bond market's volatility coincided with a tech-driven downturn in major stock markets and minor currency fluctuations. Meanwhile, financial entities like Alphabet are seeking substantial funding through bond issuances, highlighting significant investor activity amid economic uncertainties.

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