Tragedy at Dinner: Disaster Strikes in Sichuan

In a tragic incident in Sichuan province, five people died when a roof and wall gave way during a dinner party. This event occurred due to water accumulation from persistent rains, according to CCTV.

The victims were attending a gathering at a village home when the structure collapsed abruptly, leading to their untimely demise.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances, aiming to understand the structural failures that led to this catastrophe during the relentless downpour.