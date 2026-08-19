Tragedy at Dinner: Disaster Strikes in Sichuan

Five individuals lost their lives when a roof and wall collapsed during a dinner party in southwestern China's Sichuan province. Heavy rain accumulation is cited as the primary cause of the collapse, as reported by the state broadcaster CCTV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 07:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 07:36 IST
Tragedy at Dinner: Disaster Strikes in Sichuan
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In a tragic incident in Sichuan province, five people died when a roof and wall gave way during a dinner party. This event occurred due to water accumulation from persistent rains, according to CCTV.

The victims were attending a gathering at a village home when the structure collapsed abruptly, leading to their untimely demise.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances, aiming to understand the structural failures that led to this catastrophe during the relentless downpour.

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