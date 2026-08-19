South Korea's Strategic Challenge Amidst U.S. Pressure
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun indicated that U.S. President Trump's order to reduce joint military drills might be a strategy to pressure Seoul into supporting U.S. interests in the Iran war. The reduction aims to resolve issues like South Korea’s investment promise under a bilateral trade agreement.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stated on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's directive to scale back joint military drills is partly intended to pressure Seoul into aligning with U.S. efforts in the Iran war.
Cho noted that President Trump's move also addresses several unresolved matters involving the South Korean government, including a $350 billion investment deal with the U.S. This investment, part of a trade agreement inked last year, remains without detailed plans, according to Cho.
On the same day, it was announced that South Korea and the U.S. will reduce the length of their annual military exercises from 11 days to five. South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young suggests this could facilitate a potential meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
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