U.S. and South Korea Scale Back Military Exercises Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers

In a significant shift, South Korea and the United States have announced that their annual joint military exercises will be curtailed from 11 days to just five. This decision follows President Donald Trump's order to substantially reduce U.S. involvement in the drills.

The revision of the military exercises comes amid Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to South Korea for talks on regional security, focusing on the Korean peninsula. Originally scheduled to end on August 27, the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise will now conclude on August 21.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed a substantial reduction in live-training events, aiming to preserve essential readiness without compromising training objectives. This move also aligns with diplomatic overtures toward North Korea and economic negotiations with South Korea.