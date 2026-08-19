Trump Halts Tariffs as US, Canada Negotiate New Trade Agreement

US President Donald Trump paused 50% tariffs on Canadian imports, citing a provisional deal with Canada within a three-day window to finalize documents. The negotiations also touched on the Keystone XL pipeline project. The pause offers relief to businesses facing increased tariffs on Canadian goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:40 IST
Trump Halts Tariffs as US, Canada Negotiate New Trade Agreement
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump (File Photo/White House YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant trade development, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the 50% tariffs on Canadian imports, just hours before they were due to take effect. The announcement came following the conclusion of a provisional agreement between the United States and Canada, which is subject to document finalization.

Trump, utilizing his Truth Social platform, noted the pause is set for three days, providing a crucial window for both nations to finalize their deal. Among the contentious topics discussed was the potential revival of the Keystone XL pipeline, a project halted by President Joe Biden, but previously supported by Trump.

The three-day tariff suspension offers temporary respite to Canadian businesses poised to be affected by the hefty tariffs. Negotiations have ramped up, involving Canadian officials and Trump's team in Washington, with ongoing discussions about energy access, critical minerals, and tariff concerns. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Trump have engaged directly, emphasizing the significance of the talks.

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