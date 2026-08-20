Tarun Tejpal Appeals to Supreme Court Amid Ongoing Legal Tussle

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal challenges his conviction and ten-year sentence for a rape case, as the Goa government seeks a harsher penalty. This follows his initial acquittal, later overturned by the High Court. The case highlights ongoing judicial scrutiny over the 2013 elevator incident allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 13:35 IST
Tarun Tejpal Appeals to Supreme Court Amid Ongoing Legal Tussle
Tarun Tejpal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an ongoing legal struggle, former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal has petitioned the Supreme Court against his recent conviction and ten-year sentence for rape by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court. This judgment reversed a 2021 acquittal in the case involving his alleged assault of a junior colleague.

The complexity of the case intensifies as the Goa government simultaneously appeals to the Supreme Court for a stiffer punishment for Tejpal, arguing that the existing ten-year imprisonment is insufficient and advocating for life imprisonment. The High Court's verdict came following the state's challenge to the previous acquittal by the Goa Sessions Court.

The allegations stem from a November 2013 incident in which a female journalist accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her in a hotel elevator during an event in Panaji. The charges pressed in 2017 included rape and wrongful confinement, but Tejpal, maintaining his innocence, was initially acquitted in 2021 due to lack of medical evidence and supportive electronic communication.

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