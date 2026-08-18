Goa Government Pushes Supreme Court for Enhanced Sentence in Tarun Tejpal Rape Case
The Goa government has approached the Supreme Court, requesting an increase in the 10-year prison sentence for Tarun Tejpal, former editor of Tehelka magazine, following his conviction by the Bombay High Court for rape. The plea comes after Tejpal's earlier acquittal in a decade-old case was overturned.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, the Goa government has petitioned the Supreme Court to intensify the sentence handed to Tarun Tejpal, former editor of Tehelka magazine, in a high-profile rape case. The state seeks to extend the current 10-year sentence following his conviction by the Bombay High Court.
The court's decision on August 6 was pivotal, as it overturned Tejpal's 2021 acquittal by the Goa Sessions Court. The High Court's verdict came after the Goa government appealed the initial judgement, which had set Tejpal free in the nearly decade-old legal battle.
The case revolves around accusations made by a female journalist who alleged that Tejpal sexually assaulted her within a hotel elevator in November 2013. Despite being arrested and charged in 2013 and 2017 respectively, Tejpal maintained his innocence. His 2021 acquittal was based on insufficient evidence, prompting the renewed legal challenge by the state.
ALSO READ
-
Ethiopian Lives at Risk as TPS Ends
-
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Alleged Financial Misconduct of Indiabulls Housing
-
End of TPS Protection Sparks Concerns for Ethiopians in U.S.
-
Justice Mohana Steps Down: Expediting Lawmakers' Criminal Cases Remains a Challenge
-
Supreme Court Orders Hospital Transfer for Imran Khan Amid Health Concerns