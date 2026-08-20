Guatemala's Role in U.S. Deportation Policies

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo stated in a recent interview that about 2,300 Mexicans deported from the United States have been flown to Guatemala in 2026. These individuals remain in Guatemala for less than a day before being transferred to Mexico.

President Arevalo clarified that the deportees are in Guatemala only as transit passengers and emphasized that the country does not function as a 'safe third country.' The operation is coordinated with Mexican immigration authorities.

The Mexican and Honduran foreign ministries declined to comment on these deportations, previously rejecting deportation deals involving 'third countries.' U.S. President Donald Trump, after his reelection in 2024, pledged to crack down on illegal immigration and has implemented third-country agreements.