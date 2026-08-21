Fencing's Leap Forward: USA Fencing's Path to Popularity Ahead of LA28

Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Fencing, is aiming to transform the sport's appeal ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. With membership gaining traction, USA Fencing is targeting 70,000 members, supported by 752 affiliated clubs. Their commercial strategy indicates a projected $2.8 million from marketing and communications this season.

Beyond marketing, USA Fencing's initiatives such as Fencing Across America and the En Garde! Fencing school program are driving participation by offering free trials and bringing the sport into educational settings. A partnership with iHeartMedia further boosts exposure, aiming to convert it into active participation across varied demographics.

Tackling the high cost of entry, programs like Fencing the Gap offer financial support to reduce barriers for aspiring fencers. Such initiatives are coupled with philanthropy efforts, like those of the Peter Westbrook Foundation, providing opportunities for young talents who might otherwise be deterred by expenses.