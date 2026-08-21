Tremors in the Andes: Peru's Brush with a 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Central Peru experienced a significant 6.7 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey. Fortunately, local authorities have reported no immediate casualties or damage.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 99 kilometers, with its epicenter located 31 kilometers northwest of Aniso in the Andes. Hernando Tavera, head of the Geophysical Institute of Peru, stated that the quake's considerable depth prevented major damage. Initial reports by IGP suggested a 7.2 magnitude, later revised.

Peru remains vigilant as it is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region accounting for 85% of global seismic activities. As the world's second-largest producer of copper, Peru's stability remains crucial on both local and global scales.