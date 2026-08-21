Global Headlines: Turmoil and Transitions Unfold Worldwide

In a bid to mediate peace, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar criticized Israel following continued strikes in Gaza, which have escalated fatalities. They urged adherence to ceasefire agreements, amidst denials from Israel, citing counteractions against Hamas militants.

The UK is bracing for the unexpected return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After six years in America, the couple, alongside their children, are set to return to Britain having often criticized the Royal Family and UK media from abroad.

Protests erupted in Tunisia, with activists decrying President Kais Saied’s governance, amid economic turmoil. Hundreds demanded a restoration of democracy, opposing what they termed as a drift towards dictatorship.