Security Concerns Loom as Harry and Meghan Eye UK Return

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated on Thursday that the security arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a private matter, coinciding with reports of their potential return to Britain.

The issue of security remains sensitive for Harry, who lost automatic police protection after leaving royal duties in 2020 and has since legally challenged the situation.

When pressed by reporters regarding government involvement in funding their security, Burnham clarified, "This is a private matter. It's a matter for Harry and Meghan, and we wish them well in their plans."