Security Concerns Loom as Harry and Meghan Eye UK Return
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham addressed the security concerns of Prince Harry and Meghan, emphasizing that it remains a private matter. This follows discussions about the couple planning to return to Britain. Harry has previously contested the lack of automatic police protection after exiting royal duties in 2020.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated on Thursday that the security arrangements for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a private matter, coinciding with reports of their potential return to Britain.
The issue of security remains sensitive for Harry, who lost automatic police protection after leaving royal duties in 2020 and has since legally challenged the situation.
When pressed by reporters regarding government involvement in funding their security, Burnham clarified, "This is a private matter. It's a matter for Harry and Meghan, and we wish them well in their plans."
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