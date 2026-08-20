Harry and Meghan's Unexpected Return: A Royal Reconciliation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to move back to Britain after six years in the U.S. The couple, who have publicly criticized the royal family and the British media, will relocate close to London with their children. Their return promises to reignite public interest and media scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:19 IST
Harry and Meghan's Unexpected Return: A Royal Reconciliation?
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are set to make a surprising return to Britain. The couple, who left royal duties behind six years ago, plan to relocate from California to a location outside London with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The move marks a significant turn for the couple, who have frequently criticized both the royal family and the British media since their departure in 2020.

The decision to return has reportedly taken King Charles by surprise, though it is said that he welcomes having his son and his family closer. Despite the move back to Britain, Harry and Meghan will not reside in a royal residence and will continue to remain non-working royals as per agreements made with the late Queen Elizabeth.

The couple has remained in the public eye through various media ventures, including multi-million-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix. While some of these projects received mixed reviews, Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' became a bestseller. Their return is expected to generate significant media attention, particularly regarding their children's schooling and their settling location in Britain.

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