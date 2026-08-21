Imran Khan's Short Hospital Stay amid Health Concerns

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, aged 73, was briefly transferred from jail to a hospital in Islamabad for a medical examination following a Supreme Court order. A spokesperson from Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, confirmed his return to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi a few hours later.

Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, insists the cases against him are politically motivated, allegations that the government has refuted. Concerns over his health, particularly vision loss in his right eye, prompted the medical check-up.

The Supreme Court's directive required his transfer to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and access to his personal physician. However, government reports indicated no immediate health threat necessitating longer hospital stay.