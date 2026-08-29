Punjab BJP issues show-cause notices to 3 leaders over press conference remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab Disciplinary Committee has issued show-cause notices to three senior party leaders for making public statements contrary to party discipline during a press conference held in Sangrur on August 25. The notices were served to Randeep Singh Deol, former President of BJP Sangrur; Maninder Singh Kapial, former President of BJP Sangrur; and Jatinder Kalra, former Cells Coordinator of BJP Punjab.

Issued on August 27, 2026, by Som Parkash, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee and former Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, the official letter states that the leaders, along with two other party workers, made remarks regarding internal affairs and organisational matters that breached the established party line. "It has come to the notice of the Disciplinary Committee, BJP, Punjab, that you, along with two other party workers, conducted/participated in a press conference at Sangrur on 25.08.2026 and made statements relating to the internal affairs and organisational matters of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which were against the established party line and discipline. This conduct has prima facie adversely affected the reputation, credibility, and organisational image of the Bharatiya Janata Party," said BJP.

The committee noted that this conduct has prima facie adversely affected the reputation, credibility, and organisational image of the party. The party organisation has given the three leaders seven days from the receipt of the notice to submit a written explanation clarifying their individual roles, the specific statements made, and the objective of the press conference.

"The Party organisation has viewed this seriously. You are hereby called upon to Show Cause and submit your written explanation within 7 days of receiving this notice. Please explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you for violating party discipline and damaging the party's reputation. Your explanation must specifically clarify your individual role, the statements made by you, and the purpose of the press conference. Failing to reply within the stipulated period will result in the Disciplinary Committee initiating appropriate disciplinary action as per the Constitution and Rules of the Bharatiya Janata Party, without further notice," added BJP. The notice warns that failure to respond within the stipulated timeline will lead to immediate disciplinary action in accordance with the Constitution and Rules of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Sangrur press conference on August 25 came amid discontent within the BJP over its recent organisational reshuffle, with some leaders alleging that veteran cadre were being sidelined. This is unfolding as BJP state in-charge BL Santosh begins a two-day Punjab visit to assess organisational functioning and boost coordination and preparedness at the grassroots in the poll-bound state. (ANI)