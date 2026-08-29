BJP to launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of service: National Secretary Kavita Patidar

BJP National Secretary and MP Kavita Patidar on Friday said the party will organise a 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark 25 years of service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters during her first visit to Raipur after assuming charge as BJP National Secretary, Patidar said a state-level workshop has been organised on Saturday in connection with the campaign, which will focus on taking forward the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India.

"This is my first visit since assuming the role of National Secretary...the reason for my visit is the upcoming completion of 25 years of service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...we have organised a workshop tomorrow regarding the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan marking these 25 years, which will be attended by party workers from across the state, right down to the district level. Together, we as party workers will work diligently in our respective areas to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047," she said. Patidar said party workers from across Chhattisgarh, including those at the district level, would participate in the workshop and work in their respective areas as part of the campaign.

The BJP National Secretary also spoke about her appointment to the new organisational responsibility and expressed gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting her with the role. Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Kavita Patidar expressed heartfelt appreciation to the top leadership for entrusting her with this crucial role as a newly appointed National Secretary.

She said, "First of all, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our party and its top leadership for entrusting a humble worker like me with such a significant and crucial responsibility. I feel immense pride in being a BJP worker because the BJP is the only party that has truly worked towards women's empowerment." Highlighting the party's initiatives concerning women and public welfare, Patidar said the BJP-led government at the Centre had introduced several schemes aimed at improving the lives and opportunities of women.

"Whether in governance or otherwise, I do not believe any other government has introduced as many public welfare schemes aimed at the advancement of women as the one led by our Prime Minister...," she added. (ANI)