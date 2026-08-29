Congress appoints social media coordinators for Uttarakhand ahead of 2027 polls

Ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress has appointed Sandeep Gupta and Akshit Singh as National Coordinators to coordinate the party's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department activities related to the upcoming polls. The appointments were made by Congress leader and CWC member Supriya Shrinate, who is the National Chairperson of the party's Social Media and Digital Platforms Department.

According to an order issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the two coordinators have been deputed to coordinate election-related activities of the Social Media Department in Uttarakhand. For Uttar Pradesh, Pranav Vachharajani has been appointed National Convenor, while Ayush Pandey has been appointed National Coordinator and Current In-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, Amarjeet Singh has been appointed National Coordinator and Current In-charge, while Abhay Tiwari has been named National Coordinator. For Goa, Vipin Yadav and Abhishek Mahananda have been appointed National Coordinators.

In Manipur, Sumit Dubey has been appointed National Coordinator and Current In-charge of the state. The appointments come as political parties step up their organisational preparations ahead of the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking a third consecutive term in the state, has also finalised an organisational roadmap focusing on strengthening its booth-level network and expanding public outreach. Party Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan said the BJP would also conduct a special organisational outreach programme in September to reconnect with senior workers who are not currently holding any organisational or other responsibilities.

AIMIM has also declared that it will contest UP polls, as confirmed by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. However, it has not yet finalised the number of seats it will fight. In Punjab, BSP chief Mayawati has announced that her party will contest the Assembly elections on its own, without an alliance, while BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the party would contest all 117 seats.

The developments come as political parties intensify preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in several states. (ANI)